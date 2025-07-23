King Charles Gives First Health Update In Months Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

King Charles III, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, candidly revealed new information about his health during his and Queen Camilla's visit to Newmarket, Suffolk, on Tuesday (July 22).

According to Hello! Magazine, the King and Queen took a stroll around the town and chatted with locals, one of whom, 54-year-old Lee Harman, inquired about the beloved royal's health.

"I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things.'" King Charles also asked Harman how he was feeling, as the Bury St Edmunds local has battled cancer in the past.

"He asked me how I was and I said 'I'm all good.' I got the all clear from cancer last year."

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 and has made multiple public statements regarding his condition. In April, he delivered remarks during a reception for a cancer support organization at Buckingham Palace, assuring that even his darkest moments were "illuminated by the greatest compassion."

"It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited, and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."

He also spoke highly of the healthcare workers who have assisted him in his cancer journey thus far.

