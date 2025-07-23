Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To 'Kill Everyone' On Epstein List

A Florida man, Terrell Bailey-Corsey, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill individuals he believed were on a supposed Jeffrey Epstein client list. Bailey-Corsey reportedly made these threats on the social media platform X despite the FBI and Department of Justice confirming that no such list exists.

According to charging documents, Bailey-Corsey posted a series of violent messages on July 15, claiming he would use a machete to kill those on the alleged list. He also targeted three unnamed government officials, threatening to kill them on sight. The FBI filed a criminal complaint in the Middle District of Florida, detailing Bailey-Corsey's threats and his possession of weapons, including a knife, machete, and bow and arrow.

Bailey-Corsey allegedly admitted to making the posts and expressed remorse. However, his threats extended beyond X, with similar messages posted on Facebook and a video where he threatened another government official.

Bailey-Corsey has not made his initial court appearance or entered a plea.