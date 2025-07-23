Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To 'Kill Everyone' On Epstein List

By iHeartRadio

July 23, 2025

Terrell Bailey-Corsey
Photo: United States District Court of Florida

A Florida man, Terrell Bailey-Corsey, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill individuals he believed were on a supposed Jeffrey Epstein client list. Bailey-Corsey reportedly made these threats on the social media platform X despite the FBI and Department of Justice confirming that no such list exists.

According to charging documents, Bailey-Corsey posted a series of violent messages on July 15, claiming he would use a machete to kill those on the alleged list. He also targeted three unnamed government officials, threatening to kill them on sight. The FBI filed a criminal complaint in the Middle District of Florida, detailing Bailey-Corsey's threats and his possession of weapons, including a knife, machete, and bow and arrow.

Bailey-Corsey allegedly admitted to making the posts and expressed remorse. However, his threats extended beyond X, with similar messages posted on Facebook and a video where he threatened another government official.

Bailey-Corsey has not made his initial court appearance or entered a plea.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2025 iHeartMedia, Inc.