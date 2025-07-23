Metro Boomin Explains Why He Pushed Back His Anticipated Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2025
Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to hear Metro Boomin's new mixtape, but the award-winning producer believes their patience will pay off soon enough.
The St. Louis originally promised to drop his new mixtape A Futuristic Summa on July 22. Since he announced his plans on July 4th weekend, Young Metro has teased a handful of special guests who will appear on the mixtape, including Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Young Dro, Quavo, and more. However, a day before the intended release date, the hitmaker decided to push the mixtape back a week to allow his friend Future to hop on it.
PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) July 22, 2025
FUTURISTIC SUMMA NEXT WEEK@1future LETS GOOOOOO 🛸 pic.twitter.com/eReLGqmvLd
"PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," he wrote. "FUTURISTIC SUMMA NEXT WEEK @1future LETS GOOOOOO 🛸"
Pluto isn't the only artist Metro is waiting on. After he pushed back the mixtape, Metro also announced Lil Baby and 2 Chainz will contribute to the project. In videos he posted, the 31-year-old artist played voicemails from the aforementioned artists, in which they tell him how much they want to be on the mixtape.
"I'm pulling up to the lap right now," Future said. "I gotta drop a verse on this Futuristic Summa s**t."
"I see you working on that new MF," Wham said. "Ain't no way you leaving me out."
"Where ya ass at?," 2 Chainz said. "I just seen that cover. He ain't putting out that Futuristic Summa without Tony. I have to be on there."
Metro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa is the first project from Metro since he joined forces with Future for their joint albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. In addition, he's also working on a collaborative project with JID.
Look out for Metro Boomin's new mixtape dropping next week.
WHAM SAY HE HEARD THE WHOLE CITY BEEN HAVING #AFUTURISTICSUMMA AND HE NEED IN!!!! @whamcbfw4 🛸🛸🛸 pic.twitter.com/2gprOm97Gt— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) July 23, 2025
.@2chainz SAY WE CAN’T HAVE #AFUTURISTICSUMMA WITHOUT HIM 🛸 pic.twitter.com/z9ED2bqMp8— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) July 23, 2025