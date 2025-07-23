"PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE," he wrote. "FUTURISTIC SUMMA NEXT WEEK @1future LETS GOOOOOO 🛸"



Pluto isn't the only artist Metro is waiting on. After he pushed back the mixtape, Metro also announced Lil Baby and 2 Chainz will contribute to the project. In videos he posted, the 31-year-old artist played voicemails from the aforementioned artists, in which they tell him how much they want to be on the mixtape.



"I'm pulling up to the lap right now," Future said. "I gotta drop a verse on this Futuristic Summa s**t."



"I see you working on that new MF," Wham said. "Ain't no way you leaving me out."



"Where ya ass at?," 2 Chainz said. "I just seen that cover. He ain't putting out that Futuristic Summa without Tony. I have to be on there."



Metro Boomin's A Futuristic Summa is the first project from Metro since he joined forces with Future for their joint albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. In addition, he's also working on a collaborative project with JID.



Look out for Metro Boomin's new mixtape dropping next week.