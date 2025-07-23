Multiple Children Hospitalized With Seizure-Like Symptoms At Church Concert

Eight children were hospitalized after experiencing seizure-like symptoms during a concert at St. Paul's Parish near Harvard University on Tuesday (July 22). The children, aged 11 to 13, were part of the French youth choir, Chœur d’Enfants d’Île-de-France, performing as part of their 2025 U.S. tour.

According to the Cambridge Fire Department, the initial call reported one child having a seizure, but upon arrival, firefighters found seven more children with similar symptoms. Fire Chief Thomas Cahill stated that the symptoms were not life-threatening, and the approximately 70 other attendees were unaffected.

Concert-goers reported a strange odor before the symptoms appeared, but first responders were unable to determine its source. The hazmat team conducted a thorough air quality inspection using specialized equipment and found no hazardous substances. The buildings were ventilated as a precaution, and no carbon monoxide was detected.

The children were taken to hospitals for evaluation, and they are expected to recover. The incident remains under investigation, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.