NFL Player Airlifted To Hospital Amid Scary Training Camp Situation

By Jason Hall

July 23, 2025

NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to a hospital after suffering an injury during the team's training camp session on Wednesday (July 23), the Associated Press reports.

Matos' injury occurred during the final minutes of the Dolphins' first day of training camp. The team confirmed that the second-year offensive tackle was in stable condition, however, didn't reveal any additional information on the injury.

“It’s a really heartbreaking part of the game,” said Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson via the Associated Press. “Very tough.”

Matos, a native of the Dominican Republic, went undrafted in 2024, but signed with Miami through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which gives athletes from countries outside the United States the opportunity to play in the NFL in an effort to expand the game's reach. The 24-year-old spent the 2024 season on the Dolphins' practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract in January and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Matos was a two-sport athlete growing up, having only began playing football in 2022, when he walked on the football team at the University of South Florida without any prior experience. The Dolphins will begin their preseason schedule with road games against the Chicago Bears on August 10 and Detroit Lions on August 16 before a final home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23.

