Pam Bondi Fires US Attorney Named By NJ Judges To Replace Alina Habba

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed Desiree Leigh Grace, the newly appointed U.S. attorney for New Jersey, on Tuesday (July 22). This decision came shortly after federal judges in New Jersey declined to extend Alina Habba's interim appointment, opting instead to promote Grace, who was the first assistant U.S. attorney.

The judges' decision to replace Habba, a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, with Grace was based on the expiration of Habba's 120-day interim term. Bondi criticized the judges, labeling them as "politically minded" and asserting that their actions threatened the President's Article II powers. The abrupt firing has led to confusion about who will lead the federal prosecutor's office in New Jersey.

Bondi's move has sparked a potential showdown between the judiciary and the White House. Federal law allows district court judges to appoint a replacement if an interim U.S. attorney's appointment expires without Senate confirmation. However, Bondi's action to remove Grace challenges this protocol.

The Trump administration has been lobbying for Habba's permanent appointment, despite criticism over her handling of high-profile cases against Democratic officials. Habba's nomination for a full four-year term is still pending Senate confirmation.