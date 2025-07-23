Popular California Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in California that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One California BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in California is Copper Top BBQ in Big Pine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"This roadside barbecue joint, which was named the best restaurant in America by Bon Appétit magazine in 2015, moved to a larger location a few years ago – but it's still a casual affair, with picnic tables and plastic takeout boxes. On the menu, you can expect succulent beef tri-tip, pulled pork, and pork ribs. It’s all described as tender and smoky by customers, who also recommend the sweet Hawaiian rolls, creamy potato salad, and spicy mac ’n’ cheese."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of the best barbecue joints across America.