Popular Florida Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Florida that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Florida BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Florida is Hot Spot Barbecue in Pensacola.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"A true family affair, Hot Spot Barbecue in Pensacola has two generations of the Hlubek family behind the grill. Their passion for Southern-style barbecue – combined with a unique spin on classic dishes – has seen them become local legends. In fact, a regional newspaper voted Hot Spot the best barbecue joint on the coast. The menu items to order are the hefty ribs and the juicy brisket. Don't forget to save room for the lemon cream pie, either."

