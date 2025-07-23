Popular Illinois Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Illinois that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Illinois BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Illinois is Smoque BBQ in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"Smoque BBQ is known for its incredible Texas-style brisket, which is so fatty and flavorful that it doesn’t need any sauces. However, the sauces here are so good that you’ll want to try them anyway (not to mention buy a couple of bottles to take home). Dine like a local and order a brisket platter or pulled pork sandwich with slaw, baked mac ’n’ cheese, and a cornbread muffin."

