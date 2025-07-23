Popular Massachusetts Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Massachusetts that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Massachusetts BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts is B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge. It serves dry-rubbed, 24-hour-smoked meats, which can be served as plates or stuffed into burritos or sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ’n’ cheese, and collard greens."

