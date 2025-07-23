Popular Michigan Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Michigan that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Michigan BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Michigan is Two Scotts Barbecue in Grand Rapids.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"Set up by two barbecue-loving friends (both named Scott, hence the name), Two Scotts Barbecue has become renowned for its rich, smoky meats, delicious sides, and flavor-packed sauces. Go big with a Sloppy Scott, featuring mouthwatering burnt ends, caramelized onions, and slaw, all packed inside a soft brioche bun, or order one of the meat plates, piled high with pulled chicken, sliced brisket, St. Louis ribs, or sticky wings. Whatever you choose, be sure to grab some smoked beans, collard greens, and house-made tater tots for the table."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of the best barbecue joints across America.