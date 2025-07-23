Popular Minnesota Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Minnesota that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Minnesota BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Minnesota is Animales Barbeque in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"Food truck Animales Barbeque, which you can find parked permanently outside Bauhaus Brewlabs, has a cult following for a reason. Its menu changes daily, but it typically features a long list of delicious smoked meats, including ribs, hot links (Southern sausage), pork belly, and moist chicken drumsticks. The ever-changing range of dishes is what keeps customers coming back to try something new."

