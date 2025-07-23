Popular Nebraska Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Nebraska that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Nebraska BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Nebraska is Smokin Barrel BBQ in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"The best brisket in Nebraska can be found at Smokin Barrel BBQ, a former food truck run by a Texan that now has a permanent spot in a strip mall. The meat served here is renowned for its deep, delicious smokiness. The stacked pulled pork sandwich and smoked turkey are both divine – and the Texas chili is also hard to beat. Although the location is very bare bones, the service is second to none."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of the best barbecue joints across America.