Popular Texas Eatery Named 'Best Barbecue Restaurant' In The State

Every state claims to have the best BBQ, and frankly, we’re not here to argue...we’re here to eat.

Whether you're a brisket believer, a pulled pork purist, or someone who thinks sauce is a side dish and not a lifestyle, there’s one spot in Texas that rises above the rest. It’s the kind of place where the smoke clings to your clothes (in a good way), the ribs fall off the bone with a wink, and the coleslaw knows its supporting role.

Now, full disclosure, we didn’t personally sample the goods (as much as we wanted to dive face-first into a plate of ribs). But between rave reviews, local legends, and the kind of reputation that makes mouths water on sight, this spot has earned its title fair and square.

One Texas BBQ joint indefinitely rules them all, so grab a napkin (or five), because things are about to get saucy!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best barbecue restaurant in Texas is Franklin Barbecue in Austin.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best barbecue in the state:

"As part of America's famous barbecue belt, Texas prides itself on its meat-smoking skills. Most agree that Franklin Barbecue is the best barbecue joint around; here, people gladly wait hours to be served luscious beef brisket with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce, and white bread. Anthony Bourdain described it as the finest he'd ever had – and nothing else on the menu (or in the state) quite compares."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of the best barbecue joints across America.