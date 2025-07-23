Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Drops Custody Filing In California

Post Malone’s ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, has reportedly dropped her request for full physical custody of the couple’s young daughter in a court in Los Angeles, California.

Park sought primary custody of the former couple’s 3-year-old child, identified only as DDP in court filings, just a few months ago. Her custody filings earlier this year granted Post Malone visitation rights. TMZ was first to report Park’s decision to dismiss her filing for full physical custody in California, and noted that Malone was first to file for custody in Utah. However, those documents remain sealed as of publication time on Wednesday (July 23). The F-1 Trillion star has not publicly commented on the court filings for custody of his 3-year-old daughter as of publication time.

Park remained out of the spotlight while she dated the singer-songwriter, 30, though her name was revealed in court documents. She and Post Malone also opted to keep details about their daughter’s life — including her name, birthday and more — out of the public eye. Post Malone and Park reportedly split up in late 2024. He’s since dated now-ex-girlfriend Christy Lee. They were spotted together several times earlier this year, and parted ways last month.