T-Pain, Ice-T & More Pay Homage To The Late Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne may have been a rock legend, but his legacy impacted artists of all genres, including Hip-Hop.



After the news about Osbourne's death broke on Tuesday, July 22, tributes for the "No More Tears" singer poured in. T-Pain was one of the first rap artists to pay homage to the Prince of Darkness. Pain posted a video of him covering the Black Sabbath frontman's "War Pigs" last year. Osbourne himself called his performance "the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever."



"Heartbroken by the news," Pain wrote. "I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever 🤘🏿"