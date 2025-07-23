Travis Hunter's Father Arrested

Travis Hunter Sr., the father of Heisman Trophy winner and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, according to Palm Beach County records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

A warrant was issued for the elder Hunter's arrest on July 10 after his probation officer said his whereabouts were unknown for 11 minutes on the night of June 28, at which point he was allegedly “too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked.” USA TODAY Sports said it reached out to Hunter Sr.'s attorney for comment but didn't immediately receive a response.

Hunter Sr., 39, was placed under electronic monitoring in 2023 as part of a three-year probation for gun and drug charges. The 11-minute lapse was a violation of his "community control" probation, which led to the warrant being issued, according to the records.

Hunter Sr. is being held in jail without bond ahead of any further court proceedings in accordance with the arrest warrant. The jail confirmed that the arrest took place on July 22, as well as there being no bond, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Hunter Sr. was granted permission to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in April earlier this year after being prohibited from attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December.

“Dad, I love you,” Hunter Jr. said during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech amid his father's absence. “All the stuff you went through … I did it for you, man. All the times that you didn’t get to see me, or the time you came to see my games. From seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, that means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here, and you can’t. But trust me, I got you.”

Hunter Jr. was selected by the Jaguars at No. 2 overall after being one of the nation's best wide receivers and cornerbacks during his collegiate career, having been selected as a unanimous All-American in 2024 and consensus All-American in 2023.