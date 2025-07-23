Video Shows Private Boat Crashing Into USS Midway Museum Ship

A private boat crashed into the USS Midway in San Diego, leading to the arrest of the boat's captain for hit-and-run and operating under the influence. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, occurred when the vessel struck the historic aircraft carrier and then attempted to flee the scene. The collision resulted a dent in the hull of the air carrier.

The USS Midway, a decommissioned aircraft carrier now serving as a museum, is a popular attraction in San Diego. The collision drew significant attention, especially due to the viral video footage, which was recorded by one of the webcams operated by San Diego Web Cam, a YouTube channel that offers live views from various locations across the city.

Harbor Police swiftly responded to the incident, arresting the captain, identified as Frank D'Anna, for operating the boat under the influence.

The authorities have not reported any injuries resulting from the collision, but the incident has raised concerns about boating safety and the potential risks posed by impaired operators on the water.

The captain is expected to face legal proceedings for his actions.