48 Killed In Passenger Plane Crash
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
All 48 people onboard a passenger plane were killed in a crash in Russia's Amur Oblast region, ABC News reports.
The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the wreckage from the crash was located about nine miles from the town of Tynda, where the plane was set to land. The aircraft reportedly traveled an estimated 360 miles from the regional hub of Blagoveschensk.
Local Gov. Vasily Orlov shared a post on the Telegram app claiming the An-24 aircraft vanished from radar near the town. The wreckage was later located by emergency services in a wooded area.
"I regret to inform you that there are no survivors," Orlov wrote in a later Telegram post. "Rescuers have reached the crash site."
Orlov declared that Amur Oblast would undergo three days of mourning. Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Rosaviatsiya, Russia's federal aviation agency, confirmed that a search and rescue helicopter "discovered a burning fuselage" in a post shared on the Telegram app.
Burning wreckage was also reported by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations in a separate Telegram post. More than 50 people and 10 pieces of equipment assisted in search and rescue efforts at the scene. Irkutsk Oblast Gov. Igor Kobzev confirmed that "the flight crew, technical staff and flight attendants lived in the Irkutsk region" and added that officials were still working to determine "a full list of passengers today and, of course, to see who of them lives in the Irkutsk region."