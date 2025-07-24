48 Killed In Passenger Plane Crash

All 48 people onboard a passenger plane were killed in a crash in Russia's Amur Oblast region, ABC News reports.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the wreckage from the crash was located about nine miles from the town of Tynda, where the plane was set to land. The aircraft reportedly traveled an estimated 360 miles from the regional hub of Blagoveschensk.

Local Gov. Vasily Orlov shared a post on the Telegram app claiming the An-24 aircraft vanished from radar near the town. The wreckage was later located by emergency services in a wooded area.

"I regret to inform you that there are no survivors," Orlov wrote in a later Telegram post. "Rescuers have reached the crash site."