Beloved Florida Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

Florida has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in Florida!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in Florida is No Name Pizza in Miami.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"No Name Pizza in Wynwood feels like stumbling upon a hidden gem: a vibrant, welcoming spot where Detroit-style pies steal the show with their perfectly two-day fermented dough, crisp cheesy edges, and creative toppings like Roni & Hot Honey or Mushroom Truffle. Locals rave about their homemade ranch and addictive crust—one fan even proclaimed it “Best pizza I’ve had period!!!” Between the cozy, upbeat atmosphere and their expertly crafted, flavor-forward pies, No Name Pizza has firmly staked its claim as some of the best pizza Florida has to offer."

