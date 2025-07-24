Beloved Illinois Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

Illinois has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in Illinois!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in Illinois is Pizza Payaa in Normal.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"Pizza Payaa in Normal, Illinois, is a vibrant experience, with a welcoming atmosphere in Uptown Normal and creative, Detroit-style pizzas that pack a flavorful punch. Their pizzas, made with cold-fermented, hand-mixed dough and topped with premium ingredients like Ezzo pepperoni and Mike’s Hot Honey, offer a light, airy crust with a crispy edge, as seen in specialties like the Burrata Be Kidding Me. Many consider Pizza Payaa the best in Illinois for its innovative flavor combinations, high-quality ingredients, and consistent excellence, earning accolades like a ‘Top 10 Pizza Worldwide’ ranking at the Las Vegas Pizza Expo."

