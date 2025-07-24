Beloved Michigan Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

Michigan has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in Michigan!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in Michigan is Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"Pie Sci Pizza in Detroit, Michigan offers a unique blend of science and culinary artistry, resulting in some of the best pizza in the state. Their innovative approach uses precise ingredient combinations and cooking techniques to create perfectly balanced, flavorful pies. With a commitment to high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere, Pie Sci Pizza stands out as a must-visit destination for pizza lovers seeking an exceptional Detroit-style pizza experience."

