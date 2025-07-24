Beloved Minnesota Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

Minnesota has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in Minnesota!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in Minnesota is Log Home Wood Fired Pizza in McGregor.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"Dining at Log Home Wood Fired Pizza in McGregor, Minnesota, offers a truly authentic and rustic experience. Their pizzas are crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired oven, giving each pie a distinctive smoky flavor and perfectly crisp crust. The cozy log cabin atmosphere complements the hearty, flavorful offerings, making it a must-visit for pizza lovers. It’s their commitment to quality, unique cooking method, and warm ambiance that earn them the reputation of having the best pizza in Minnesota."

