Beloved Texas Spot Serves The Most Delicious Pizza In The Entire State

Let’s face it, few things unite people quite like pizza.

Whether you're a thin crust fanatic, a deep-dish devotee, or someone who thinks pineapple does belong on top (we're not judging… much), there's one universal truth: when pizza is good, it's life-changing.

Texas has its contenders, those local legends and hidden gems that inspire cult followings, heated debates, and long lines out the door. But only one pizza parlor can claim the title of the best.

This isn’t about chains or fancy gimmicks, just real-deal, darn-good pizza that speaks to your soul (and stomach). So grab a napkin, loosen that belt, and get ready. We’re about to reveal the pizza spot that reigns supreme in Texas!

According to a list compiled by 5 Reasons To Visit, the best pizza spot in Texas is Motor City Pizza in Lewisville.

Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit had to say about the best pizza spot in the entire state:

"Dining at Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, Texas, is a lively experience, with a casual, Detroit-themed atmosphere and a full-service bar, perfect for enjoying their authentic Detroit-style pizzas. Their rectangular deep-dish pies, baked in traditional blue steel pans, feature a light, airy crust with crispy, caramelized edges, topped with premium ingredients like Wisconsin brick cheese, Ezzo pepperoni, and their signature BOSS sauce made with San Marzano tomatoes. Many consider Motor City Pizza the best in Texas for their innovative specialty pies like the Thanksgiving Pizza and The Dak, consistent quality that earned them a No. 16 ranking on Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S., and the passion of owner Greg Tierney, a Michigan native who brings authentic Detroit flavors to the Lone Star State."

