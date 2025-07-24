Fate Of Woman In Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal Determined
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer executive seen being coddled by former CEO Andy Byron on the kiss cam at Coldplay's Gillette Stadium concert has resigned, a company rep confirmed to TMZ on Thursday (July 24).
"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer -- she’s resigned," the rep said.
A viral clip showed Byron and Cabot, who are both married to other people, panicking while being shown on the band's kiss cam. Byron let go immediately of Cabot and ducked behind a barrier, while she buried her face in her hands.
“Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked unknowingly to the crowd in attendance.
Cabot's resignation came days after Byron, who had served as Astronomer's CEO since 2023, resigned from the company on Saturday (July 19).
"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," Astronomer said in a statement shared on its social media accounts. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.
"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.
"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.
"While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.
"We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."
Cabot has only held her position for nine months, describing herself as an individual who "wins trust with employees of all levels from CEOs to managers to assistants" on her LinkedIn account via Yahoo!.