Fertility Rate In The US Dropped To A New Low in 2024

The U.S. fertility rate dropped to an all-time low in 2024, with fewer than 1.6 children per woman, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday (July 24). This marks a continuation of a decades-long decline, as more women delay having children or choose not to have them at all. The fertility rate is now comparable to those in western European countries, as reported by the World Bank.

The CDC's report, based on a comprehensive review of birth certificates, showed a slight 1% increase in total births, with over 3.6 million babies born in 2024. However, birth rates declined for women aged 15-34 and remained unchanged for those aged 35-39. There was a slight increase in birth rates for women aged 40-44.

In response to the declining fertility rate, the Trump administration has implemented policies to encourage higher birth rates, such as reducing the cost of in vitro fertilization and proposing "baby bonuses" for new parents. However, experts like Karen Guzzo from the University of North Carolina argue that these measures do not address broader issues like parental leave and affordable childcare, which are crucial for families considering having children.

Despite the decrease in fertility rates, Leslie Root, a researcher from the University of Colorado Boulder, told the Associated Press that there is no immediate cause for concern. She points out that the U.S. population continues to grow, with more births than deaths, and attributes the trend to a delay in fertility rather than a permanent decline.