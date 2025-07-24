Ghislaine Maxwell Preparing New Epstein Evidence For Feds Meeting: Report

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime confidant of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly assembling "new evidence" ahead of her scheduled jailhouse meeting with Attorney General Todd Blanche, her brother, Ian Maxwell, told the New York Post exclusively in an email on Wednesday (July 23).

“She will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome,” Ian said.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who served as Epstein's madam, had never previously gave her version of events of the late convicted pedophile's incidents prior to her own trial, which resulted in a 20-year sentencing for recruiting women and underage girls for the financier to sexually abuse, having also never testified in her own defense. On Tuesday (July 22), Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer and law professor who was friends with and had previously represented Epstein, claimed that Maxwell would attempt to cut a deal with federal authorities in their investigation into Epstein and individuals who may have participated in Epstein's criminal enterprise.

“She’s going to make a deal,” Dershowitz told the New York Post. “That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her.”

Another legal expert claimed that the meeting with Blanche would give Maxwell the opportunity to possibly lessen her sentence or be released from prison if she was willing to give new details about her and Epstein's lives, having closely guarded them since his death in 2019.