GloRilla Arrested For Felony Drug Charges In Georgia
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2025
GloRilla was taken into custody and charged with two felony drug charges in Georgia.
According to a report WSB-TV published on Thursday, July 24, the rapper, born Gloria Woods, was arrested earlier this week following a burglary that happened at her home in metro Atlanta. Woods called the police at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after three suspects allegedly broke into her house when she wasn't there. The suspects were in the middle of stealing items when someone inside the home at the time fired a gun at them. The suspects escaped, but investigators couldn't find any evidence that they were injured.
While they were on the scene, police said they smelled marijuana and found a "significant amount" of it in the closet of the master bedroom. Woods was charged with felony possession of a scheduled controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana over one ounce. Big Glo turned herself in on Tuesday and was booked into the Forsyth County jail. She was eventually released later that same day on a $22,600 bond.
“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”
GloRilla has not commented on the situation yet. This is the "TGIF" rapper's second brush with law enforcement within the past year. In April 2024, the Memphis native was arrested for DUI. See GloRilla's latest mugshot below.
GloRilla arrested for felony drug possession in Georgia. 📸 pic.twitter.com/U7Bw7PXPob— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 24, 2025