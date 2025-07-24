GloRilla Breaks Her Silence After She Was Arrested For Felony Drug Charges

"Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested," she added. "So that’s tea"



Police responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after three suspects allegedly broke into the "TGIF" rapper's house when she wasn't there. The suspects were in the middle of stealing items when someone inside the home at the time fired a gun at them. The suspects escaped, but investigators couldn't find any evidence that they were injured.



While they were on the scene, police said they smelled marijuana and found a "significant amount" of it in the closet of the master bedroom. GloRilla, born Gloria Woods, was charged with felony possession of a scheduled controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana over one ounce. She turned herself in on Tuesday and was booked into the Forsyth County jail. She was eventually released later that same day on a $22,600 bond.

