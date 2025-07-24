Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud's Fiance Dies Weeks Before Wedding
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
Ian de Metz, the fiancé of Canadian influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, was "killed in a work accident" last week just over one month prior to the couple's scheduled wedding, her best friend, Nathalie Berard, revealed in a post shared on Carnat-Gronnerud's Instagram account.
"It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident," Berard wrote in a post that included a moving collage of Carnat-Gronnerud and de Metz. "Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers."
The Instagram post didn't provide specific details on the work accident. The couple had previously shared posts confirming their wedding was scheduled to take place on August 31 in Calgary.
"68 days until I marry my baby!! My literal SOULMATE ANGEL CHILD BABYBOO MY LUUUURV MY BF4EVER MY EVERYTHANG I’M SO OBSESSED WITH!!!!!" Carnat-Gronnerud wrote in a post shared on June 24.
Berard created a GoFundMe page "to support Hannah and family with the many unexpected costs that come with losing a loved one including funeral expenses, time away from work, travel and the emotional weight of rebuilding day by day," which had raised more than $20,000 CAD of its $72,000 CAD goal as of Thursday (July 24) morning. Carnat-Gronnerud gained notoriety for body positivity and self-confidence posts on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, which regularly featured her fiancé.