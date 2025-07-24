Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud's Fiance Dies Weeks Before Wedding

Ian de Metz, the fiancé of Canadian influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, was "killed in a work accident" last week just over one month prior to the couple's scheduled wedding, her best friend, Nathalie Berard, revealed in a post shared on Carnat-Gronnerud's Instagram account.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident," Berard wrote in a post that included a moving collage of Carnat-Gronnerud and de Metz. "Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers."