Jets Coach Aaron Glenn Reveals Details On Justin Fields' Injury

"Jets QB Justin Fields was just carted back into the locker room. He was riding in the front seat and got up to limp inside when the cart stopped. It appeared, from a distance, to be his right foot/leg. Jets coach Aaron Glenn is scheduled to speak after practice," Vacchiano wrote on his X account. Fields' injury reportedly occurred during the fifth play of team drills on Thursday, according to Vacchiano. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor took over first team reps in Fields' absence.

Fields agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal, which includes $30 million guaranteed, in March. The former Ohio State standout was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason following the selection of Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fields went 4-2 while starting in Pittsburgh's first six games for an injured Russell Wilson. The 26-year-old threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 106 of 161 passing, while also recording 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 rushing attempts, during his lone season with the Steelers.

Fields his fifth NFL season with a 14-30 record in 54 starts, along with 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions on 684 of 1,119 passing and 2,509 yards, 19 touchdowns on 418 rushing attempts.