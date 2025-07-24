Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Bold New Hair Transformation: WATCH

Kelly Clarkson chopped her hair!

The "Stronger" songstress debuted a brand new hairstyle in an Instagram Video announcing that she would be returning to "The Voice" as a coach next season.

In the July 23 clip, coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, and Clarkson revealed that this season would "turn the competition upside-down" and that they had new "tricks up our sleeves." In addition to disclosing that she was going to be a host on the singing reality show, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker showed off her new bob!

That's right!

Clarkson, whose last Instagram post captured her with long, wavy locks, decided to hop on the hair trend of the summer and own the short style.

Aside from switching up her look, the star recently brought her daughter, 11-year-old River Rose, on stage to sing at her July 19 Las Vegas residency show, and took the crowd by surprise.

The mother-daughter duo sang "Heartbeat Song" from Clarkson's 2015 album, Piece by Piece, and captivated the audience with their heartfelt performance. The "Because Of You" songstress shared a sweet Instagram pic of the two standing side-by-side with microphones in hand.

See Clarkson tease the upcoming season of "The Voice," with her new, short hairstyle, below!