New Angle Of CEO Cozying Up With Colleague At Coldplay Concert Revealed
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
New alternate angle video footage of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron wrapping his arms around colleague Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium has been revealed.
A fan shared footage of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin singing up close on TikTok, which included Byron holding Cabot in the background from a higher section of the stadium just before their viral incident took place.
“POV: Trying to get the best photo of Coldplay but you end up getting this viral affair as well,” the caption states, showing the two in the first row of the mezzanine.
An earlier viral clip showed Byron and Cabot, who are both married to other people, panicking while being shown on the band's kiss cam. Byron let go immediately of Cabot and ducked behind a barrier, while she buried her face in her hands.
“Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked unknowingly to the crowd in attendance.
Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/GMa2g0EiK3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2025
Byron, who had served as Astronomer's CEO since July 2023, announced his resignation on Saturday (July 19).
As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.— Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 19, 2025
Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and… pic.twitter.com/aTTUhnnyVz
"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," Astronomer said in a statement shared on its social media accounts. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.
"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.
"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.
"While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.
"We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."
Cabot has only held her position for nine months, describing herself as an individual who "wins trust with employees of all levels from CEOs to managers to assistants" on her LinkedIn account via Yahoo!.