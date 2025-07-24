New Angle Of CEO Cozying Up With Colleague At Coldplay Concert Revealed

New alternate angle video footage of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron wrapping his arms around colleague Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium has been revealed.

A fan shared footage of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin singing up close on TikTok, which included Byron holding Cabot in the background from a higher section of the stadium just before their viral incident took place.

“POV: Trying to get the best photo of Coldplay but you end up getting this viral affair as well,” the caption states, showing the two in the first row of the mezzanine.

An earlier viral clip showed Byron and Cabot, who are both married to other people, panicking while being shown on the band's kiss cam. Byron let go immediately of Cabot and ducked behind a barrier, while she buried her face in her hands.