New Exhibit Gives Fans A Closer Look At Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Outfits
By Sarah Tate
July 24, 2025
Long live the Eras Tour.
Swifties all around the world will have a chance to see recreations of the stunning outfits Taylor Swift wore throughout her record-breaking tour in an expansive exhibit with Madame Tussauds. The brand announced on Wednesday (July 23) that 13 new wax figures of the "Fortnight" singer will now appear in 13 cities across four continents in the largest multi-figure launch in Madame Tussaud's history, per People.
The figures, which were also unveiled in the announcement, were created by a team of more than 40 artists over 14 months and aim to "make guests feel as if they've stepped on stage at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour," according to a press release.
Different eras will be on display in various cities — Speak Now in Hollywood, Fearless in Las Vegas, Midnights in New York City, Reputation in Orlando and evermore in Nashville to name a few. Other cities getting their own version include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Hong Kong, London, Sydney and Blackpool, as well as a touring figure taking off first in Shanghai.
Laura Sheard, the global brand director for Madame Tussauds, explained the launch in a statement on the brand's website.
"Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalizing the profiles that are making an imprint on the day's culture. Taylor Swift's influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy," Sheard said. "The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalize with 13 figures — Taylor's lucky number — across four continents to ensure we're reaching as many fans as possible. We know they are going to love it as much as we do."
Madame Tussaud's senior figure stylist Danielle Cullen noted that the huge collection "only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift," per Billboard.
"We're honored to have worked closely with fashion houses like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro to recreate some of [Swift's] most iconic looks — many of which will have special significance to the cities the 13 new figures will call home," said Cullen. "It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once-in-a-generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can."