New Exhibit Gives Fans A Closer Look At Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Outfits

Long live the Eras Tour.

Swifties all around the world will have a chance to see recreations of the stunning outfits Taylor Swift wore throughout her record-breaking tour in an expansive exhibit with Madame Tussauds. The brand announced on Wednesday (July 23) that 13 new wax figures of the "Fortnight" singer will now appear in 13 cities across four continents in the largest multi-figure launch in Madame Tussaud's history, per People.

The figures, which were also unveiled in the announcement, were created by a team of more than 40 artists over 14 months and aim to "make guests feel as if they've stepped on stage at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour," according to a press release.

Different eras will be on display in various cities — Speak Now in Hollywood, Fearless in Las Vegas, Midnights in New York City, Reputation in Orlando and evermore in Nashville to name a few. Other cities getting their own version include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Hong Kong, London, Sydney and Blackpool, as well as a touring figure taking off first in Shanghai.