Old Farmer's Almanac Releases 2025 Fall Weather Predictions

As the United States experiences a scorching summer, the Old Farmer's Almanac has released its fall 2025 forecast, predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the country. The almanac indicates that the western half of the United States will see particularly warm conditions this autumn.

According to the almanac, most regions from California to Florida and up to Maine should expect below-average rainfall, although areas like the High Plains and the Pacific Northwest may need to keep their umbrellas handy due to expected rain. The fall foliage in the Northeastern region could be quite colorful due to the cooler temperatures and below-average rainfall.

Hurricane season, which runs through November, is expected to be active, with a high count of named storms. The almanac warns of above-normal hurricane activity, suggesting that residents should stay prepared for potential storms.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been a trusted source for weather predictions for over two centuries, providing insights into seasonal weather patterns across North America. As fall approaches, many will look to the almanac for guidance on what to expect in the coming months.