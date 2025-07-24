Popular California Eatery Serves The 'Best Tacos' In The Entire State

When it comes to tacos, few places manage to capture the perfect balance of flavor, freshness, and authenticity quite like this California staple.

Widely regarded as the go-to spot for the best tacos in the state, this gem has built a loyal following with its vibrant menu and bold approach to traditional flavors. Each taco is crafted with care, featuring hand-pressed tortillas, high-quality proteins, and thoughtfully selected toppings that enhance every bite. Whether you're drawn to slow-cooked meats, spicy salsas, or inventive vegetarian options, there's something on the menu for every kind of taco lover.

The atmosphere is as inviting as the food, offering a casual, energetic setting that keeps guests coming back for more. With a passion for culinary excellence and a deep respect for taco culture, this California restaurant continues to raise the bar and redefine what it means to serve the best tacos in the state.

According to LoveFood, the best tacos in California are served at Teddy's Red Tacos in Los Angeles. LoveFood recommended first time customers try the birria tacos.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best tacos in the state:

"Starting out as a food truck, Teddy's Red Tacos got so popular that it was able to expand to several bricks-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles (though there are still food vans, too). Teddy's specialty is rich and spicy beef birria tacos, complete with red consomé and cheese. Nowhere else does them quite like this, so it's no surprise that the mini chain gets a lot of media attention."

Check out LoveFood for a continued list of eateries serving the best tacos in the country.