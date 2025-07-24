Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $326 Million Jackpot?

Saturday's (July 26) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $350 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $326 million drawing Wednesday (July 23) night.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 2-18-19-25-35

POWERBALL: 25

POWER PLAY: 3x

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com. One player won the $205 million Powerball drawing on May 31.

A ticket purchased in California matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. The Powerball had previously reset after one player won the $167 million Powerball drawing on April 26.

A ticket purchased in Kentucky matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for April 28. One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website.

Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion five times. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion six times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8. Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.