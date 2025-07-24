President Clinton, Other Top Officials To Be Subpoenaed Over Epstein Case

The House Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena former President Bill Clinton and other top officials as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. The committee aims to obtain files from the Department of Justice and other prominent figures, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The motion to subpoena these documents was initiated by Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, and passed with bipartisan support. Notably, three Republican representatives, Nancy Mace, Scott Perry, and Brian Jack, joined Democrats in approving the motion, defying their party's leadership. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer plans to sign the subpoena, making it official.

This move comes amid ongoing public interest in the Epstein case, especially regarding the involvement of high-profile individuals. The committee's decision also includes a subpoena for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted associate, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. She is expected to provide a deposition at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee on August 11.

The subpoenas are part of a broader effort to seek transparency and accountability in the Epstein case, which has drawn significant attention and controversy. The investigation is expected to face legal and political challenges as it progresses.