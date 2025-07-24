Roller Coaster Malfunction Leaves Riders Stranded In Midair

The 'Siren's Curse' roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, malfunctioned for the third time since its opening, leaving riders suspended in mid-air. The incident occurred during the ride's signature tilt moment, where passengers were held at a 45-degree angle for about 20 minutes before the ride resumed.

The 'Siren's Curse' is Cedar Point's newest attraction, reaching a height of 160 feet and speeds up to 58 mph. The ride initially opened to the public on June 28, and has experienced multiple malfunctions since then. On opening day, riders were stuck for nearly 10 minutes, and another incident on July 2 required passengers to be evacuated using stairs.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark stated that the coaster's safety system performed as designed during the latest incident, allowing the ride to restart and guests to exit safely. The ride reopened shortly after the incident, and all guests were unharmed.

Despite these setbacks, 'Siren's Curse' remains a popular attraction, boasting nearly 3,000 feet of track, 13 airtime moments, and two 360-degree barrel rolls. Cedar Point has not yet commented on any potential changes or inspections following the malfunctions.