Sean Kingston's Mom Receives Prison Sentence After Fraud Conviction

"I'm sorry," Turner said to the judge per CBS Miami. "My intention was to keep my son afloat in this difficult industry. They used him and abused him. I am begging for mercy for me and my son."



Turner and Kingston were arrested last May following a raid on the "Beautiful Girls" singer's home. Kingston's home was raided after Ver Ver Entertainment sued him over an unpaid bill of $150,000 for an entertainment system. The lawsuit sparked an investigation that revealed Kingston failed to pay other major bills for expensive jewelry like a Richard Mille watch worth $534,000 and a Patek Philippe Calibre priced at $378,000. According to the indictment, Kingston and Turner were also on the hook for $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a luxury SUV dealer, over $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer.



Following her conviction, Turner's lawyers had requested just 30 months behind bars due to her health issues and light criminal history. However, the judge decided to go with 60 months, which is the closest to the 63 to 78-month sentencing guidelines for her charges. Turner must also pay restitution, but the amount will be determined at a hearing in October.



Sean Kingston is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

