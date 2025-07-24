Sean Kingston's Mom Receives Prison Sentence After Fraud Conviction
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2025
Sean Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, learned her fate four months after she and her son were convicted of fraud charges.
On Wednesday, July 23, Judge David S. Leibowitz sentenced Turner to five years in prison and three months of probation during a federal court hearing in Miami. The 63-year-old received her sentence several months after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud. During her trial, prosecutors argued Turner and her son concocted a scheme to fool various vendors into giving them $1 million worth of luxury cars, jewelry, and other electronics. It took jurors less than four hours to find both defendants guilty.
"I'm sorry," Turner said to the judge per CBS Miami. "My intention was to keep my son afloat in this difficult industry. They used him and abused him. I am begging for mercy for me and my son."
Turner and Kingston were arrested last May following a raid on the "Beautiful Girls" singer's home. Kingston's home was raided after Ver Ver Entertainment sued him over an unpaid bill of $150,000 for an entertainment system. The lawsuit sparked an investigation that revealed Kingston failed to pay other major bills for expensive jewelry like a Richard Mille watch worth $534,000 and a Patek Philippe Calibre priced at $378,000. According to the indictment, Kingston and Turner were also on the hook for $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a luxury SUV dealer, over $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer.
Following her conviction, Turner's lawyers had requested just 30 months behind bars due to her health issues and light criminal history. However, the judge decided to go with 60 months, which is the closest to the 63 to 78-month sentencing guidelines for her charges. Turner must also pay restitution, but the amount will be determined at a hearing in October.
Sean Kingston is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.