Teddi Mellencamp Gives 'Heartbreaking' Update After Emergency Medical Visit

Teddi Mellencamp hasn't been feeling her best lately amid receiving immunotherapy treatments for her stage 4 Melanoma.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed new information about her health during the July 23 episode of her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, explaining that she felt ok after her surgeries but extremely unwell after her treatments.

"Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, it mentally did a lot to me. Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" she asked herself amid waves of sickness.

So, the star scheduled an emergency appointment with her doctor, who told her these feelings likely stemmed from her immunotherapy treatments and that if she wanted to feel better, she would have to stop them.

"They did a bunch of scans, and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch, but it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy. So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger. And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things."

The feeling of not being able to "do all the things" is a first for Mellencamp amid her cancer journey.

"I’ve never once felt that way until recently, and it’s heartbreaking."

For additional updates on the standout's cancer diagnosis, read Teddi Mellencamp Gives Extremely Emotional Update On Cancer Battle.

Listen to Mellencamp's latest health update on the Wednesday episode of Two T's in a Pod on iHeartRadio.