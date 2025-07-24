The Hilarious Way Kylie Jenner’s Son Takes After Aunt Kendall Jenner

Apparently the Kardashian-Jenner's questionable culinary skills are a family trait.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 23) showing her 3-year-old son Aire cutting a cucumber with a kid-friendly plastic board, per People. The little chef maneuvered the chopping instrument in his right hand as he held the far side of the veggie with his left, and the move bore a striking resemblance to another member of their family.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, tagged her sister Kendall Jenner in the snap and asked if her youngest child's kitchen skill "runs in the family." The hilarious jab was in reference to a viral 2022 clip from season two of The Kardashians when the 29-year-old model was filmed awkwardly slicing up a cucumber in a surprisingly similar way to Aire.

Kendall, who has already poked fun at herself for her technique, took the reminder in stride, resharing the photo on her own Instagram Stories and joking, "I knew he was mine!!!"

Kylie has mocked her older sister's knife skills before, trolling Kendall last year by attempting to cut cucumbers in the same way as she lip synced to audio from the episode in question where her sister said, "I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy."

In addition to Aire, Kylie shares 7-year-old daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott. The mom of two recently shared an adorable video with her mini-me and "built-in bestie," the pair of them wearing matching robes and hair towels as they danced around the deck of a yacht.