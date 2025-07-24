Tragic New Details Revealed In Death Of Food Network Star Anne Burrell

Tragic new details about Food Network star Anne Burrell's sudden death have been revealed.

People confirmed on Thursday (July 24) that the late Worst Cooks in America host died by suicide last month, with the New York City chief medical examiner's office listing her cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine." According to the site, diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines while amphetamine is commonly used to treat ADHD. Ethanol is a compound found in alcohol.

Burrell was pronounced dead after first responders found her "unconscious and unresponsive" in her Brooklyn home on June 17 following a 911 call claiming she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 55 years old. The celebrity chef was reported to have been found in the shower surrounded by pills, leading police to investigating her death as a possible drug overdose.

Representatives for Burrell confirmed June 17 that she had passed away and her family — which includes husband Stuart Claxton, stepson Javier and mom Marlene — mourned her loss in a statement.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by dialing "988," visit the website at 988lifeline.org or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741.