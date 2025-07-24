Travis Kelce Shares 'Offseason' Photos With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared several photos with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, on his Instagram account Thursday (July 24) amid his team's return to training camp this week.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," Kelce wrote.

The post included multiple photos of Kelce and Swift, both 35, in matching outfights, gathered with friends and family and participating in winter activities. The three-time Super Bowl champion also shared photos with his brother, retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and fellow current tight ends George Kittle and Brock Bowers alongside retired tight ends Greg Olsen and Jeremy Shockey, from Tight End University.