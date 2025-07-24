Travis Kelce Shares 'Offseason' Photos With Taylor Swift
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared several photos with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, on his Instagram account Thursday (July 24) amid his team's return to training camp this week.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," Kelce wrote.
The post included multiple photos of Kelce and Swift, both 35, in matching outfights, gathered with friends and family and participating in winter activities. The three-time Super Bowl champion also shared photos with his brother, retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and fellow current tight ends George Kittle and Brock Bowers alongside retired tight ends Greg Olsen and Jeremy Shockey, from Tight End University.
Kelce famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship in 2023. Swift later said that the three-time Super Bowl champion "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.
Kelce, who mulled retirement this past offseason, will return for his 13th NFL season months removed from the Chiefs falling short of what would've been the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history, having won three of the last five.