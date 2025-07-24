Trisha Paytas Reveals Surprising Baby Name She Nearly Chose Over 'Aquaman'

Trisha Paytas had a different name in mind for her newborn before settling on the one she ultimately chose.

The podcast host opened up about the baby names she had picked out for Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, before he was born. One, her favorite, was inspired by a poem her husband, Moses Hacmon, created in 2017.

On a recent episode of Just Trish, Paytas provided a handful of reasons why she almost named her son "Water Snake" instead of Aquaman.

"I will say my number one that we were so close to naming the baby is not a movie poster, but I loved it so much. It’s Moses' poem 'Water Snake.' I love Water Snake. It’s the Year of the Snake. Moses is a snake. We love water. I loved [the movie] Water World. I loved the name Water. At the end of the day, Moses loves water. I’ve adopted his philosophy."

Water Snake and Aquaman were not the only names on the couple's list. They had a few other names picked out, but Hacmon was not a fan.

"I did love Moses Jr., too. I really love that too. And I liked Aladdin. It wasn't water-themed, but I always loved Aladdin. Moses hated that. He vetoed Paper Man and Aladdin. pretty quick, so we switched." Paytas is extremely happy with the name they chose for their child, as she's seen all of the Aquaman films, and the original cartoon holds a special place in her heart.

"I’ve been wearing Aquaman T-shirts for years, since 2017 when the first Justice League came out. I have gone to so many Comic Cons for Aquaman. And I really fell in love when we rewatched Aquaman."

Welcome to the world, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon!

For more, listen to the July 22 episode of Just Trish on iHeartRadio.

See Paytas baby reveal below!