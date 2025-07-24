Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Allowed To Represent Himself At Trial

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, has been granted permission to represent himself in court. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday (July 24) that Routh can proceed without a lawyer, but court-appointed attorneys will remain as standby counsel. Routh, 59, is scheduled to stand trial in September, facing charges of attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms violations.

The charges stem from an incident on September 15, 2024, when Routh allegedly hid in the bushes with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. A Secret Service agent spotted him before he could take a shot at Trump, who was playing golf at the time. The agent opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee. Routh was later apprehended with the help of a witness who identified him.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to both federal and state charges, including terrorism and attempted murder. He has expressed dissatisfaction with his legal team, claiming they refused to answer his questions and did not represent his interests. In a letter to Judge Cannon, Routh suggested he could be used in a prisoner swap with countries like Iran, China, or Russia.

Despite Routh's decision to represent himself, Judge Cannon has stated that the trial will begin as scheduled on September 8. Another hearing is set for Friday to discuss the admissibility of certain evidence and testimony for the trial.