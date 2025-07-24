Trump Breaks Silence On Hulk Hogan's Death

Medics reportedly responded to a reported "cardiac arrest" at Bollea's Clearwater home early Thursday morning, with the dispatch audio clip obtained and shared by TMZ Sports. Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that several police vehicles and EMTs were parked outside the wrestling legend's home and he was reported to be carried out on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Hogan's reported death came weeks after his wife, Sky, denied rumors that he was in a coma, claiming his heart was "strong" while recovering from surgeries, according to TMZ Sports. The website had previously reported rumors of the wrestler being on his "deathbed," which were later clarified to be symptoms of a neck procedure in May.

The Hulk Hogan character is one of the most well-known in the history of professional wrestling, leading WWE to become a global enterprise in the 1980s as the face of the company during its popularity boom. Bollea was a five-time WWE (then-WWF) Champion, which included a 1,474-day reign as the longest of the WrestleMania era and a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, where he was the leader of the New World Order as 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan during his tenure with the now-defunct promotion.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice as both an individual and as a member of the faction.