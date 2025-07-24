Trump Breaks Silence On Hulk Hogan's Death
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
President Donald Trump paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry 'Hulk Hogan' Bollea in a post shared on his Truth Social account following news of Bollea's death Thursday (July 24).
"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!" Trump wrote.
Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B2Y70oEVvy— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 24, 2025
Bollea campaigned for Trump, appearing at the 2024 Republican National Convention and had known him since the 1980s, when the then-real estate mogul's 'Trump Plaza' hosted two consecutive WrestleMania events. WWE confirmed the two-time Hall of Famer's death in tribute posts shared on its social media account.
WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.
Medics reportedly responded to a reported "cardiac arrest" at Bollea's Clearwater home early Thursday morning, with the dispatch audio clip obtained and shared by TMZ Sports. Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that several police vehicles and EMTs were parked outside the wrestling legend's home and he was reported to be carried out on a stretcher and into an ambulance.
Hogan's reported death came weeks after his wife, Sky, denied rumors that he was in a coma, claiming his heart was "strong" while recovering from surgeries, according to TMZ Sports. The website had previously reported rumors of the wrestler being on his "deathbed," which were later clarified to be symptoms of a neck procedure in May.
The Hulk Hogan character is one of the most well-known in the history of professional wrestling, leading WWE to become a global enterprise in the 1980s as the face of the company during its popularity boom. Bollea was a five-time WWE (then-WWF) Champion, which included a 1,474-day reign as the longest of the WrestleMania era and a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, where he was the leader of the New World Order as 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan during his tenure with the now-defunct promotion.
Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice as both an individual and as a member of the faction.