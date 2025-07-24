White House Responds To 'South Park' Episode That Skewered President Trump

The White House has responded to the season 27 premiere of South Park, which aired on Wednesday (July 23), criticizing its portrayal of President Donald Trump. The episode depicted Trump in a controversial manner, including scenes where he is in bed with Satan and a deepfake public service announcement featuring a nude Trump walking through the desert.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers called out the episode for its depiction of the president, accusing the political left of hypocrisy. Rogers stated, "The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years, they have come after South Park for what they labeled as 'offensive' content, but suddenly they are praising the show." Rogers also claimed that the show is "hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention" and emphasized that President Trump has delivered on more promises in six months than any other president in history.

The episode, which also targeted Paramount amid its merger with Skydance Media, depicted Trump using lawsuits to silence opponents and included references to his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The episode concluded with a faux Trump public service announcement, satirizing a settlement Trump claimed to have reached with Paramount.

The South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, recently signed a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount to produce 50 episodes over five years. Despite the controversy, South Park remains popular, having logged 700 million minutes of viewing time on HBO Max in April 2023, making it the most-watched adult animated series that month.