Woman Who Disappeared In Death Valley Found Alive Nine Months Later

Kelsey Pittman, a 33-year-old woman from North Carolina, has been found alive in Colorado, nearly nine months after she vanished in California's Death Valley. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office announced her discovery but did not provide further details about her condition or how she was found.

Pittman was reported missing by her family in November 2024 after she stopped communicating with them. Her last known contact was with law enforcement in Utah. In February 2025, authorities found her abandoned 2009 Chevrolet HHR near an area known as 'The Pads' or 'Slab City,' west of Death Valley National Park. Despite extensive searches using drones, cadaver dogs, and volunteers, no further evidence was found at the site.

The sheriff's office coordinated with multiple law enforcement agencies during the search. Pittman's mother remained in contact with investigators and even traveled to the area to assist in the search efforts. Pittman was known to visit the Las Vegas area and may have used the aliases "Infinity Jane" and "Jane Jones."

The circumstances of Pittman's disappearance and her time in Colorado remain undisclosed. Authorities have stated that no further details will be released to respect the privacy of Pittman and her family.

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the investigative team, law enforcement partners, and volunteers who assisted in the case.