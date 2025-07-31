Listen To Live Pro Football Play-by-Play Free On iHeartRadio

Listen to live radio play-by-play coverage on the official radio home of your favorite pro football team all season long on the free iHeartRadio app. Tune in to catch every play, from kickoff to the two-minute warning, no matter where you are. Stay updated on upcoming broadcasts and never miss a moment of the action.

Check out the list below and find your team's radio station to follow all the live pro football excitement.

After the game, stay up-to-date across the league with news, scores and post-game interviews with the some of the biggests football podcasts, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders