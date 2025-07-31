Listen To Live Pro Football Play-by-Play Free On iHeartRadio
August 10, 2026
Photo: vadimrysev / iStock / Getty Images
Listen to live radio play-by-play coverage on the official radio home of your favorite pro football team all season long on the free iHeartRadio app. Tune in to catch every play, from kickoff to the two-minute warning, no matter where you are. Stay updated on upcoming broadcasts and never miss a moment of the action.
Check out the list below and find your team's radio station to follow all the live pro football excitement.
After the game, stay up-to-date across the league with news, scores and post-game interviews with the some of the biggests football podcasts, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Photo: Thomas Barwick / Stone / Getty Images